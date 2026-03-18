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Trying your best in a second language? Here’s why native speakers seem so rude

By Irini Mavrou, Associate professor, Universidad Nebrija; UCL
Nicola McNab, Researcher and teacher trainer, Universidad Nebrija
Rudeness, whether real or perceived, can deeply affect cooperation, trust, and workplace culture. But judgements of what we consider rude aren’t confined to specific disrespectful words or phrases – they are shaped by the listener’s emotional processing, attention to non-verbal cues, and underlying moral stance.

In multilingual settings this complexity is compounded, as misunderstandings don’t just arise from vocabulary gaps or grammar mistakes. In fact, they often have more to do with ourselves – our own emotional and moral judgements of what others say and do – than the words being…The Conversation


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