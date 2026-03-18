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Human Rights Observatory

How hatred of Jews became a common ground for Islamic terrorists and left-wing extremists, fueling domestic terrorism

By Arie Perliger, Director of Security Studies and Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies, UMass Lowell
Geopolitical violence abroad translates into homegrown threats in the US and Canada. Recent antisemitic attacks show how the Jewish community is a target of those threats.The Conversation


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