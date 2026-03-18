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Human Rights Observatory

How Human Rights Watch Mitigates Harm when Publishing Open-Source Analysis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters block a road in Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2026. © 2026 Anonymous/Getty Images Shayan Sardarizadeh, a journalist at BBC Verify, warned on March 9 that great care was needed in publishing analysis of videos from Iran to avoid putting people at risk of identification and detention. He highlighted the risk that publishing the coordinates of videos could reveal the home addresses of the people who had filmed them.  He illustrated this risk by highlighting two videos that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Intelligence Organization had recently published.…


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