What’s the equivalent of a wheelchair for a person with schizophrenia? How psychiatric rehabilitation brings community into care
By Adrienne Lapidos, Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, University of Michigan
Elizabeth Thomas, Assistant Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Temple University
Kristen Abraham, Professor of Psychology, University of Detroit Mercy
Helping patients navigate disability outside the clinic is critical to rehabilitation for physical conditions. People with psychiatric conditions can benefit from the same philosophy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 18, 2026