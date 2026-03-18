Power outages can threaten the lives of medical device users – knowing who is most at risk will help cities respond
By Matthew D. Dean, Assistant Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of California, Irvine
Katherine Asmussen, Research Assistant Professor in Transportation Engineering, University of Tennessee
Premature deaths rise during long-term blackouts, and ERs fill up. Knowing who is at risk and some creative solutions can help.
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- Wednesday, March 18, 2026