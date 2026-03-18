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Human Rights Observatory

Kent’s meningitis outbreak was years in the making – here’s why

By Philip Broadbent, Wellcome Multimorbidity PhD Fellow & Public Health Registrar, University of Glasgow
A vaccine has existed since 2013. The UK was first to adopt it. But a decade of students never received it – and are now paying the price.The Conversation


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