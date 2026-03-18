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Human Rights Observatory

Saturday Night Live has thrived in the US for 50 years – but a British SNL faces an uphill battle

By William Garbett, PhD Candidate in History, Lancaster University
A tall, well-built man saunters past a band and onto the stage. He is handsome and slick, the parody of an American talk show host. Magnanimously he interviews the band, only to cut off one guitarist, patronise another and upstage the saxophonist with a mimed solo. And so, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård opened the 1,000th episode of the American sketch show Saturday Night Live (or SNL) on January 31.

SNL is essentially a variety show, with sketches, a bit of stand-up and live music from bestselling artists. Although streamingThe Conversation


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