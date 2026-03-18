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Human Rights Observatory

Can Wales’ wellbeing law survive the pressures of the next Senedd election?

By Lowri Sian Wilkie, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Psychology, Swansea University
Andrew H Kemp, Professor and Personal Chair, Swansea University
Zoe Fisher, Clinical Lead, Emotional and Mental Wellbeing Strategy, RPB, Swansea University
With the 2026 Senedd election nearing, Wales must decide whether to defend its pioneering Well-being Act or let it be overshadowed by short-term political pressures.The Conversation


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