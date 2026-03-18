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Human Rights Observatory

Norway: Release human rights defender Tommy Olsen and reject his extradition to Greece

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrest in Norway of humanitarian worker and founder of the NGO Aegean Boat Report, Tommy Olsen, who is being prosecuted in Greece alongside fellow human rights defender Panayote Dimitras, of the NGO Greek Helsinki Monitor, on charges related to their work defending the rights of refugees and migrants, Dinushika Dissanayake Amnesty International’s […] The post Norway: Release human rights defender Tommy Olsen and reject his extradition to Greece appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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