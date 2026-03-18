Extreme heat may keep millions from exercising, linked to 500,000 early deaths yearly
By Vikram Niranjan, Assistant Professor in Public Health, School of Medicine, Health Research Institute, University of Limerick
A hotter world is quietly changing one of the simplest things we do for our health – moving our bodies. For many people, a walk in the park, a jog around the neighbourhood or a cycle to work is becoming harder, and sometimes unsafe, as temperatures rise.
Scientists are beginning to understand how heat affects physical activity and why this matters for long-term health. A new modelling study in The…
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- Wednesday, March 18, 2026