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Human Rights Observatory

What is ‘eye stroke’ and why has it been linked to weight loss injections?

By Barbara Pierscionek, Professor and Deputy Dean, Research and Innovation, Anglia Ruskin University
A major study links Wegovy to a rare form of sudden vision loss, and finds men may face three times the risk of women.The Conversation


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