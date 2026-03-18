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Human Rights Observatory

Sir Anthony Mason, a jurist who shaped Australia, dies at 100

By Anne Twomey, Professor Emerita in Constitutional Law, University of Sydney
From barrister to chief justice of the High Court, Sir Anthony Mason was at the centre of some of Australia’s most significant legal decisions.The Conversation


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