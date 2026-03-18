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What’s ‘dirty fuel’ doing to our lungs? The same as it did for most of 2025

By Brian Oliver, Professor, School of Life Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
‘Dirty fuel’ may sound scary. But here’s why we’re unlikely to see a wave of new disease with this temporary lift in sulfur levels.The Conversation


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