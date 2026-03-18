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Stories open to interpretation: the 2026 Biennale of Sydney embraces narratives with multiple meanings

By Tracey Clement, Lecturer in Visual Art and McGlade Gallery Director, Australian Catholic University
Under curator Hoor Al Qasimi, we see artistic narratives – like memories – are both personal and collective, enduring yet subject to change over timeThe Conversation


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