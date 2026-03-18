Men can get out of the manosphere. Here’s what former incels say about why they left
By Joshua Thorburn, PhD Candidate, School of Social Sciences, Monash University
Steven Roberts, Professor of Sociology, School of Social Sciences, Monash University
Louis Theroux’s recent documentary Inside the Manosphere, alongside Netflix’s 2025 hit drama Adolescence, has driven a spike in public discussion about the “manosphere”. The term refers to a loose ecosystem of anti-feminist online communities and influencers that promote male dominance and hostility toward women.
Much of the public conversation…
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- Tuesday, March 17, 2026