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Human Rights Observatory

China: Cybercrime Bill Entrenches Censorship, Surveillance

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A person standing before an image of the Chinese national flag in Beijing, October 23, 2017. © 2017 Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – The Chinese government’s proposed law to combat cybercrime extends far beyond addressing legitimate legal concerns and contains sweeping provisions that pose a significant threat to human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. China’s Ministry of Public Security on January 31, 2026, published a 68-article Draft Law on Cybercrime Prevention and Control. If enacted, the bill would bring together rules that govern…


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