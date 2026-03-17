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Can’t stop endlessly scrolling? Tips to help you take back control

By Sharon Horwood, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
It’s called the infinite scroll – a design feature on social media, shopping, video and many other apps that continuously loads content as you reach the bottom of the page. Handy? Yes. Clever? Also yes. Devious? Very much so. The infinite scroll is likely the main reason you find it so hard to stop scrolling once you begin.

To understand why this design feature is so devious, we need to understand the psychology and behaviours it taps into.

First, the infinite…The Conversation


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