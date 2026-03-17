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Sophie Devine’s record cricket contract can’t disguise a stubborn pay gap in NZ women’s sport

By Hoani Smith, Lecturer in Sport Management and Sport Science, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Erin Roxburgh, Lecturer in Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Stacey Niao, Lecturer, School of Health Sciences, University of Canterbury
For most elite women athletes, professional sport still doesn’t pay enough to make a living. But strategic investment will grow their visibility and earning power.The Conversation


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