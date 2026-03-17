Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As war raises oil prices, households pay while energy companies profit

By Philippe Le Billon, Professor, Geography Department and School of Public Policy & Global Affairs, University of British Columbia
Rising tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran have sent oil prices surging. While households and governments face higher costs, parts of the fossil fuel industry stand to gain billions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Billing students automatically for textbooks? Look elsewhere to solve affordability issues
~ 5 books to help you understand Iran – recommended by experts
~ A world-first quantum battery charges faster when it gets bigger – but it’s tiny and only lasts nanoseconds
~ Victoria’s school reports are set to change. What does this mean for teachers and families?
~ Is Spotify’s AI ‘killing’ Australian music? What we found from analysing more than 2 million tracks
~ Pete Hegseth is working hard to make sure the public hears only good news about Iran war
~ What a gaping hole in a bridge deck reveals about aging infrastructure in Canada
~ Georgia: Authorities’ response to damning OSCE report amounts to “witch-hunt”
~ Algeria: Authorities must reverse closure of SOS Disappeared and uphold civil society’s demands for truth and justice
~ South Africa will run out of industrial gas by 2028 and 70,000 jobs could be lost – why government fixes are lacking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter