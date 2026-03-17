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5 books to help you understand Iran – recommended by experts

By James Ley, Deputy Books + Ideas Editor, The Conversation
Jo Case, Senior Deputy Books + Ideas Editor, The Conversation
These 5 books explore Iran’s Islamic Revolution through religion, politics, mythology and personal experience – and take you inside its prisons.The Conversation


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