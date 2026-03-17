Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A world-first quantum battery charges faster when it gets bigger – but it’s tiny and only lasts nanoseconds

By James Quach, Science Leader, Quantum Batteries Team, CSIRO
You’re late for an important appointment. Just as you are leaving your house, you realise your phone is flat.

Imagine you could charge it almost instantly by exploiting the strange rules of quantum physics. That’s the promise of quantum batteries.

My colleagues and I at CSIRO have developed the world’s first quantum battery prototypes – and the direction the technology has taken is surprising.


Collective quantum effects


You may have heard of the peculiar


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As war raises oil prices, households pay while energy companies profit
~ Billing students automatically for textbooks? Look elsewhere to solve affordability issues
~ 5 books to help you understand Iran – recommended by experts
~ Victoria’s school reports are set to change. What does this mean for teachers and families?
~ Is Spotify’s AI ‘killing’ Australian music? What we found from analysing more than 2 million tracks
~ Pete Hegseth is working hard to make sure the public hears only good news about Iran war
~ What a gaping hole in a bridge deck reveals about aging infrastructure in Canada
~ Georgia: Authorities’ response to damning OSCE report amounts to “witch-hunt”
~ Algeria: Authorities must reverse closure of SOS Disappeared and uphold civil society’s demands for truth and justice
~ South Africa will run out of industrial gas by 2028 and 70,000 jobs could be lost – why government fixes are lacking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter