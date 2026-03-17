Victoria’s school reports are set to change. What does this mean for teachers and families?
By Ilana Finefter-Rosenbluh, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Education, Monash University
Lucas Walsh, Professor of Education Policy and Practice, Youth Studies, Monash University
On Tuesday, the Victorian government announced it is revamping its student reporting for public schools.
As part of a broader push to cut down on teachers’ paperwork, it will simplify the reports that go home to families. This includes a
new approach to reduce the time teachers spend writing reports, while still giving families…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 17, 2026