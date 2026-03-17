Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria’s school reports are set to change. What does this mean for teachers and families?

By Ilana Finefter-Rosenbluh, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Education, Monash University
Lucas Walsh, Professor of Education Policy and Practice, Youth Studies, Monash University
On Tuesday, the Victorian government announced it is revamping its student reporting for public schools.

As part of a broader push to cut down on teachers’ paperwork, it will simplify the reports that go home to families. This includes a

new approach to reduce the time teachers spend writing reports, while still giving families…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As war raises oil prices, households pay while energy companies profit
~ Billing students automatically for textbooks? Look elsewhere to solve affordability issues
~ 5 books to help you understand Iran – recommended by experts
~ A world-first quantum battery charges faster when it gets bigger – but it’s tiny and only lasts nanoseconds
~ Is Spotify’s AI ‘killing’ Australian music? What we found from analysing more than 2 million tracks
~ Pete Hegseth is working hard to make sure the public hears only good news about Iran war
~ What a gaping hole in a bridge deck reveals about aging infrastructure in Canada
~ Georgia: Authorities’ response to damning OSCE report amounts to “witch-hunt”
~ Algeria: Authorities must reverse closure of SOS Disappeared and uphold civil society’s demands for truth and justice
~ South Africa will run out of industrial gas by 2028 and 70,000 jobs could be lost – why government fixes are lacking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter