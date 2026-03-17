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What a gaping hole in a bridge deck reveals about aging infrastructure in Canada

By Amirreza Torabizadeh, PhD candidate, Civil Engineering, Concordia University
Emre Erkmen, Assistant Professor, Structural Engineering, Concordia University
When a large hole recently opened up in the deck of a bridge in Châteauguay, Québec, many people were understandably alarmed. Some residents even expressed hesitation about using the bridge after seeing images of exposed reinforcing steel and damaged concrete, and some told local media they were reluctant to cross it.

For drivers…The Conversation


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