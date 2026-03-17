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Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Authorities’ response to damning OSCE report amounts to “witch-hunt”

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the summoning of former Public Defender (ombudsman) Ucha Nanuashvili by Georgia’s State Security Service over his communication with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Deputy Director, said: “The summoning of prominent human rights defender Ucha Nanuashvili over his reported cooperation with […] The post Georgia: Authorities’ response to damning OSCE report amounts to “witch-hunt” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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