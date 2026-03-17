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Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Authorities must reverse closure of SOS Disappeared and uphold civil society’s demands for truth and justice

By Amnesty International
In response to the Algerian police sealing the Algiers office of SOS Disappeared, a human rights organization advocating for accountability for the thousands forcibly disappeared in the 1990s conflict, on 16 March 2026, Diana Eltahawy, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International said:  “The forced closure of SOS Disappeared is a devastating blow to the fight for truth, justice and reparations in Algeria. By sealing the offices […] The post Algeria: Authorities must reverse closure of SOS Disappeared and uphold civil society’s demands for truth and…


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