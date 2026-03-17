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South Africa will run out of industrial gas by 2028 and 70,000 jobs could be lost – why government fixes are lacking

By Craig McGregor, Professor in Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering, Stellenbosch University
Gas from Mozambique is running out, leaving South African industry facing a supply crisis. Imported propane gas could offer a workable solution.The Conversation


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