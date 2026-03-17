Tourist visits to Madagascar help conserve some forests, but others suffer: study suggests what to do
By Ranaivo Rasolofoson, Assistant Professor, School of the Environment, University of Toronto
Camille DeSisto, Postdoctoral Fellow, Rice University
Tristan Frappier-Brinton, PhD candidate, Duke University
Madagascar is one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots. The island country is well known for its diverse and endangered range of wildlife. This includes over 100 species of lemurs and six species of majestic baobab trees found nowhere else.
The country is also among the world’s…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 17, 2026