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Generative AI in business schools: friend or foe?

By Constantin Ciachir, Associate Professor of Human Resource Management & Organizațional Behaviour, EM Lyon Business School
How can business schools best navigate the AI era? Does GenAI in higher education constitute a level playing field where educational inequality and diverse learning needs are concerned?The Conversation


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