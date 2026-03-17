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Why arthritis in children can threaten eyesight

By Elizabeth Rosser, Associate Professor of Aging, Rheumatology and Regenerative Medicine, UCL
Beth Jebson, Research Fellow, UCL
Up to 30% of children with juvenile arthritis develop uveitis, an eye inflammation that can damage vision. New research highlights immune cells as treatment targets.The Conversation


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