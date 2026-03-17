Why some people still believe that aliens shaped ancient civilisations
By Stephan Blum, Research Associate, Institute for Prehistory and Early History and Medieval Archaeology, University of Tübingen
Stefan Baumann, Professor, KU Leuven
Could ancient humans really have built the pyramids without extraterrestrial help? Or do such questions reveal more about modern anxieties than the past itself?
The idea that aliens assisted the builders of ancient monuments was promoted by the Swiss author Erich von Däniken in his bestselling book Chariot of the Gods – published in 1968. Von Däniken died in January 2026, but his vision of ancient astronauts still captivates millions.
The author had pointed to ancient structures such as…
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- Tuesday, March 17, 2026