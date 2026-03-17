Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why some people still believe that aliens shaped ancient civilisations

By Stephan Blum, Research Associate, Institute for Prehistory and Early History and Medieval Archaeology, University of Tübingen
Stefan Baumann, Professor, KU Leuven
Could ancient humans really have built the pyramids without extraterrestrial help? Or do such questions reveal more about modern anxieties than the past itself?

The idea that aliens assisted the builders of ancient monuments was promoted by the Swiss author Erich von Däniken in his bestselling book Chariot of the Gods – published in 1968. Von Däniken died in January 2026, but his vision of ancient astronauts still captivates millions.

The author had pointed to ancient structures such as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa will run out of industrial gas by 2028 and 70,000 jobs could be lost – why government fixes are lacking
~ Sierra Leone’s digital ID push: how local brokers help citizens gain legal identity
~ Tourist visits to Madagascar help conserve some forests, but others suffer: study suggests what to do
~ Generative AI in business schools: friend or foe?
~ Horror won big at the 2026 Oscars – it’s time the genre was taken seriously
~ Why arthritis in children can threaten eyesight
~ Moulin Rouge! turns 25: how Baz Luhrmann reinvented the movie musical
~ Lupita Nyong'o revealed she has fibroids – here’s what you need to know about them
~ Will your electric car burst into flames? A solid-state battery would reduce the risk
~ ‘Sleep divorce’: could separate beds improve your health?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter