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Human Rights Observatory

What you need to know about Mexico’s drug cartels amid escalating violence

By Raul Zepeda Gil, Research Fellow in the War Studies Department, King's College London
The recent killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) who was commonly referred to by his alias “El Mencho”, has once again brought global attention to drug-related violence in Mexico. His death at the hands of the Mexican security forces triggered a wave of retaliatory violence that affected several states.

This situation will undoubtedly occur again. Under Donald Trump, the US government…The Conversation


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