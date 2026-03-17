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Human Rights Observatory

US Lifts Sanctions on Wagner-Linked Officials in Mali

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mali's Defense Minister Sadio Camara (left), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (center) and Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop in Moscow, February 28, 2024. © 2024 Maxim Shipenkov/AP Photo The United States government recently lifted sanctions on three senior Malian officials linked to Russia’s abusive Wagner Group who could be implicated in serious human rights violations. The decision signals disturbing disregard for atrocities in Mali’s armed conflict with Islamist armed groups.  The three officials, Defense Minister Sadio Camara, and Chief…


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