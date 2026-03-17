Tax changes taking effect in 2026 may boost the number of donors but lead to the US missing out on an estimated $5.7B a year in charitable giving
By Jon Bergdoll, Associate Director of Data Partnerships at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, Indiana University
Patrick Rooney, Glenn Family Chair Emeritus of Economics and Philanthropic Studies, Indiana University
These changes to how much Americans and US corporations give, if these projections prove accurate, would amount to about 1% of all donations made in 2024.
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- Tuesday, March 17, 2026