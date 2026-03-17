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Researchers develop biodegradable, plant-based packaging from natural fibers – new research

By J. Carson Meredith, Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Jie Wu, an engineering graduate student, was studying a type of striking white beetle found in Southeast Asia and attempting to figure out how to mimic its brilliant color when an unexpected discovery upended the experiment.

Jie and I had been hoping to identify naturally occurring whitening pigments that could be used in paper and paints. The beetle’s white exoskeleton is made from a compound called chitin, which is a type of carbohydrate – one that is also commonly found in crab and lobster…The Conversation


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