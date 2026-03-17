Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Going nuclear? Why a growing number of Washington’s allies are eyeing an alternative to US umbrella

By Amy McAuliffe, Visiting Distinguished Professor of the Practice, University of Notre Dame
Canadians are openly discussing the merits and risks of pursuing a nuclear weapon. Europeans are similarly considering a nuclear deterrent for the bloc. In South Korea, public support for a nuclear weapon is at its highest level on record, and even in Japan some politicians are


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tax changes taking effect in 2026 may boost the number of donors but lead to the US missing out on an estimated $5.7B a year in charitable giving
~ Why universities still struggle to make degrees accessible for disabled students
~ How did the courts backlog get so bad?
~ The graduate jobs market is tough right now. An entrepreneurship expert explains how to go it alone
~ My research on wheelchair basketball challenges one of the biggest assumptions about sex differences in sports
~ Pets & their People explores the long, strange history of human-animal companionship
~ Magic mushroom-infused products appear in Colorado gas stations – what public health officials want consumers to know
~ Why developing nations could be the first to suffer as the Middle East conflict raises food prices
~ How a new plan for protein could transform the UK’s national security
~ Cancer vaccines could transform treatment and prevention – but misinformation about mRNA vaccines threatens their potential
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter