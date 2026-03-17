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RBA narrowly votes to lift interest rates. The Middle East war may determine if there’s more to come

By John Hawkins, Head, Canberra School of Government, University of Canberra
The second rate hike this year will add another $100 a month to the average mortgage, just as fuel prices are surging.The Conversation


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