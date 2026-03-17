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Human Rights Observatory

Climate change brings changes to North Kivu’s agricultural practices in the DRC

By Laura
Climate change has impacted North Kivu, a region in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where farmers have had to adapt their farming practices to survive.


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