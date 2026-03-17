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Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Apparent Excessive Force Against Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Roadblock of the Southern Transitional Council in the south of Socotra, Yemen, October 14, 2023. © 2023 Hardscarf/Wikimedia Yemeni government-aligned forces appear to have used excessive force in February against protesters supporting the Southern Transitional Council in Aden. Government forces in three locations fired at protesters supporting the group and made arrests and held people for days without due process in Aden and Hadramout. The Yemeni government should provide accountability and justice for the Southern Transitional Council’s violations in…


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