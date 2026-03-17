Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Great Unrooting: A Special Season of Rights & Wrongs

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – A new five-episode narrative podcast will explore what it means to lose home and what it takes to start again, Human Rights Watch said today. Anchored in the story of Maung, a Rohingya refugee now living in New York, the series traces his journey of flight, survival, and rebuilding and explores displacement at a moment when more people are forcibly displaced than at any point since World War II.The series, “The Great Unrooting,” is hosted by Ngofeen Mputubwele , a journalist, attorney, and audio producer whose work includes podcasts for The New Yorker and the critically acclaimed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ RBA narrowly votes to lift interest rates. The Middle East war may determine if there’s more to come
~ Capital gains tax discount ‘skewed’ housing towards investors: Senate inquiry
~ Climate change brings changes to North Kivu’s agricultural practices in the DRC
~ Yemen: Apparent Excessive Force Against Protesters
~ UN: Global Tax System Undermines Rights, Development
~ Iran: Unlawful Strikes Across Gulf Endanger Civilians
~ Attacks on hospitals are surging in war zones. What do the laws of war say about protecting them?
~ Can brevetoxins from algal blooms make me sick? A toxicologist explains
~ Australia’s new physical activity guidelines won’t shift the needle – here are 4 better ideas
~ Trump’s war language is aggressive and extreme. It also offers some insight into his thinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter