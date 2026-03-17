Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Global Tax System Undermines Rights, Development

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US, July 16, 2024. © 2024 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP Photo (New York) – UN member countries should work to align the emerging United Nations tax convention with international human rights law to achieve its objective of advancing sustainable development, seven human rights groups said today in a submission to the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee. The submission proposes edits to the draft text to incorporate these standards and guidance into the draft convention.The groups are Amnesty International,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ RBA narrowly votes to lift interest rates. The Middle East war may determine if there’s more to come
~ Capital gains tax discount ‘skewed’ housing towards investors: Senate inquiry
~ Climate change brings changes to North Kivu’s agricultural practices in the DRC
~ Yemen: Apparent Excessive Force Against Protesters
~ The Great Unrooting: A Special Season of Rights & Wrongs
~ Iran: Unlawful Strikes Across Gulf Endanger Civilians
~ Attacks on hospitals are surging in war zones. What do the laws of war say about protecting them?
~ Can brevetoxins from algal blooms make me sick? A toxicologist explains
~ Australia’s new physical activity guidelines won’t shift the needle – here are 4 better ideas
~ Trump’s war language is aggressive and extreme. It also offers some insight into his thinking
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter