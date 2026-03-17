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Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Unlawful Strikes Across Gulf Endanger Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke rises after Iran launched a missile attack targeting the headquarters of the US Navy Basein Manama, Bahrain about 3 mi/5 km away from Dry Rock Prison, February 28, 2026.  © 2026 Anadolu via Getty Images (Beirut) – Civilians in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are at grave risk from ongoing Iranian strikes in response to US and Israeli military attacks on Iran, Human Rights Watch said today. Many of the Iranian attacks have struck civilian residential buildings, hotels, civilian airports, and embassies, and have unlawfully targeted…


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