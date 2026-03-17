Australia’s new physical activity guidelines won’t shift the needle – here are 4 better ideas
By Matthew Mclaughlin, Adjunct Research Fellow, School of Human Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Jo Salmon, Deakin Distinguished Professor, Faculty of Health, Deakin University
Peter McCue, PhD Candidate, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
For the first time in more than a decade, Australia has new physical activity guidelines. They’re commendable but unlikely to get us more active.
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- Monday, March 16, 2026