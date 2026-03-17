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Remote communities are more vulnerable to fuel price shocks – could microgrids help?

By Saman Gorji, Associate Professor, Renewable Energy and Electrical Engineering, Deakin University
As fuel prices rise, some remote communities feel the shock twice: first at the pump and then in the power supply.The Conversation


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