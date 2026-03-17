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Can brevetoxins from algal blooms make me sick? A toxicologist explains

By Ian Musgrave, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacology, Adelaide University
For about a year, an algal bloom in South Australian waters has had devastating effects on marine life. At my local beach, walks were a sad parade of dead sea life.

But what of the health effects of these algal blooms on humans? And what do a class of compounds called brevetoxins have to do with it?

I’m a toxicologist. Here’s what the evidence says.


What are algal blooms?


Algal…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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