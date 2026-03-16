Does medicinal cannabis work for depression, anxiety or PTSD? Our study says there’s no evidence
By Jack Wilson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, University of Sydney
Emily Stockings, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Sydney
Increasing numbers of Australians are using medicinal cannabis for anxiety, depression, insomnia, substance disorders and more. Is it safe? And does it work?
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- Monday, March 16, 2026