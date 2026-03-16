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The West Gate Bridge disaster looms large over Melbourne. A new play can’t fully capture its grief

By Jonathan Graffam-O’Meara, PhD Candidate in Theatre, Monash University
A new play from Melbourne Theatre Company tells the story of the collapse of the bridge during construction in 1970 – Australia’s worst industrial disaster.The Conversation


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