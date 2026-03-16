Should e-bike riders be required to have a driver’s licence?
By Richard J. Buning, Research Lead, UQ Micromobility Research Cluster, The University of Queensland
Dorina Pojani, Associate Professor in Urban Planning, The University of Queensland
Tyler Riordan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Strategic Management, The University of Queensland
E-bikes have been increasing in popularity – they make cycling more accessible than ever. However, they’ve also been linked to tragic accidents.
In response, the Queensland government has conducted a parliamentary…
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- Monday, March 16, 2026