Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Australians have truth in political advertising laws. Why doesn’t everyone else?

By Todd Farrell, Senior Tutor, School of Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
With South Australia in its final week of campaigning ahead of the state election, you may have noticed while there’s been a few scandals around mistaken identity of hospital patients and controversial candidates’ opinions, accusations of politicians lying are muted.

That’s partly because…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Does medicinal cannabis work for depression, anxiety or PTSD? Our study says there’s no evidence
~ Babies learn a lot in their first year. But their behaviour doesn’t always tell the full story
~ The West Gate Bridge disaster looms large over Melbourne. A new play can’t fully capture its grief
~ Should e-bike riders be required to have a driver’s licence?
~ NZ’s 9th COVID-19 wave: why infections are rising – and how booster shots still help
~ Middle East war’s ‘spiral of conflict’ drives mounting civilian toll
~ Guterres urges action against ‘rising tide of anti-Muslim hatred’
~ Paul Ehrlich, often called alarmist for dire warnings about human harms to the Earth, believed scientists had a responsibility to speak out
~ How plant populations keep a genetic memory of the past
~ What happens to your brain in nature? The neuroscience explained
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter