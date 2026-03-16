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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Middle East war’s ‘spiral of conflict’ drives mounting civilian toll

The widening war in the Middle East and its growing impact on civilians came under scrutiny at the UN in Geneva on Monday, as independent experts briefing the Human Rights Council warned of escalating violence following the onset of Israeli and US strikes on Iran and counterstrikes by Tehran and allied groups.


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