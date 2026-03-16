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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Guterres urges action against ‘rising tide of anti-Muslim hatred’

The UN chief on Monday urged countries to “work together” and eradicate a rising tide of anti-Muslim hate, calling for a rejection of “the narratives of fear and exclusion”. 


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